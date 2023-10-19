On Thursday, October 19, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Western Hills High School will meet Lake Worth High School in Fort Worth, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake Worth vs. Western Hills Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Byron Nelson High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School - Southlake at VR Eaton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Northwest , TX

Northwest , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Azle Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School