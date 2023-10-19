How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Liberty versus Lindenwood is a game to watch on a Thursday NCAA Men's Soccer slate that includes a lot of competitive contests.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Eastern Illinois vs Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Lindenwood vs Liberty
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Stanford vs Oregon State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch California vs Washington
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UNLV vs California Baptist
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Utah Tech vs Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.