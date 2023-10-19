Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 19.
The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 65, or 59.6%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 65-44, a 59.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 8
|@ Orioles
|W 11-8
|Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez
|October 10
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer
|October 15
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 16
|@ Astros
|W 5-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.