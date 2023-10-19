Game 4 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros will take place on Thursday, October 19 at Globe Life Field, with Andrew Heaney getting the ball for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy toeing the rubber for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers currently lead the series 2-1.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to wager on the Rangers and Astros game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Corey Seager hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 109 times and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 65-44 (winning 59.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Astros have won 24 of 36 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +180 2nd 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.