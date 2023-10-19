Raymondville High School travels to face Grulla High School on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, in 4A - District 32 action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Raymondville vs. Grulla Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Rio Grande City, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Starr County Games This Week

James "Nikki" Rowe High School at Rio Grande City High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Rio Grande City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.