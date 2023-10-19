Rice vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 19
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AAC play pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) against the Rice Owls (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. Rice matchup.
Rice vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Rice vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulsa Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulsa (-2.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulsa (-2.5)
|57.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Rice vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Rice is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Owls have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Tulsa has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
