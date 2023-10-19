How to Watch the Stars vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday, with Frank Vatrano coming off a hat trick in their last game.
Tune in to see the Stars and Ducks square off on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Ducks Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked seventh in the league.
- Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 256 power-play chances.
- The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25% power-play conversion rate.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks allowed 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.
- Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.
- The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the league.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
