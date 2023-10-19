Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Texas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There are several strong matchups on the Week 8 college football schedule, including a TCU Horned Frogs playing the Kansas State Wildcats that is a must-watch for football fans in Texas.
College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week
New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, October 18
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: New Mexico State (-3.5)
Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 19
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulsa (-3)
SMU Mustangs at Temple Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 20
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-20.5)
Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Cincinnati (-3)
North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-20.5)
No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-23.5)
Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Abilene Christian Wildcats at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UTSA (-3.5)
Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-4.5)
TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-6.5)
Morehead State Eagles at Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cowboy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
