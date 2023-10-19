Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Williamson County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hendrickson High School at Leander High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Leander , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chilton High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Granger, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit Christian Academ - Cedar Park at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.