Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Brazos County, Texas this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    First Baptist Christian at Allen Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Georgetown High School at College Station High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midway High School - Waco at Bryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

