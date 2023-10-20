This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Collin County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    McKinney High School at Rock Hill High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Memorial High School - Frisco at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flower Mound High School at Plano Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Paul II High School - Plano at St Frederick High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Monroe, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plano West Senior High School at Plano East Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prosper High School at Braswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Aubrey, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Celina High School at Carter High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

