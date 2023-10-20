Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 of the ALCS.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 156 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 99 of 128 games this season, with multiple hits 48 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (33 of 128), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven home a run in 58 games this season (45.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
- In 68 of 128 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.