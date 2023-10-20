We have 2023 high school football competition in Galveston County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

    • Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Clear Springs High School at Clear Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: League City, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dickinson High School at Clear Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Webster, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Angleton High School at Friendswood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Friendswood, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brentwood Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: League City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leveretts Chapel High School at High Island High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: High Island, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

