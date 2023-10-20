If you reside in Hays County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Wagner High School at Hays High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglass MacArthur High School at Lehman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dripping Springs, TX

Dripping Springs, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Navarro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Seguin, TX

Seguin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Our Lady of the Hills High School at San Marcos Academy