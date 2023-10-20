Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hidalgo County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hidalgo County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Hidalgo County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Gladys Porter High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James "Nikki" Rowe High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
