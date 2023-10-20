Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Lavaca County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
St. Paul Catholic School at Central Texas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Refugio High School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shiner, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.