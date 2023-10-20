Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Lee County, Texas this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Lee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lexington High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.