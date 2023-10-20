On Friday, Marcus Semien (hitting .163 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up at 2-2 ahead of Game 5 of the ALCS.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

In 72.5% of his games this year (124 of 171), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 55 of those games (32.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Semien has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (69 of 171), with more than one RBI 22 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 56.1% of his games this year (96 of 171), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

