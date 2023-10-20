Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in McLennan County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Vanguard College Preparatory School at Bellville Faith Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bellville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Live Oak Classical School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy High School at McGregor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorena High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School - Waco at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.