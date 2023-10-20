Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nate Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while hitting .262.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 170 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.3% of those games.
- In 10.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has an RBI in 60 of 170 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 72 of 170 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.