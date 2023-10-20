If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Parker County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.

Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Billy Ryan High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Sherman, TX

Sherman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Millsap High School at Eastland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Eastland, TX

Eastland, TX Conference: 3A - District 8

3A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX Conference: 4A - District 7

4A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Peaster High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Paradise High School at Brock High School