The NLCS rolls on Friday at 8:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Chase Field. The Phillies would take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win, while the Phillies hope to tie the series up heading into Game 5. Cristopher Sanchez is starting for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks have not named their starter.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia is fifth in baseball, slugging .438.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Philadelphia scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies are ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Philadelphia has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Phillies have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30 when the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without allowing a hit.

Sanchez has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Sanchez will try to collect his 15th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply (2-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw a third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has finished 23 appearances without allowing an earned run in 35 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Cristopher Sanchez Joe Mantiply 10/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.