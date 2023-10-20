Friday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Houston Astros (90-72) at 5:07 PM ET (on October 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 65, or 59.6%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has entered 109 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 65-44 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).

