AAC foes match up when the SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) square off on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

On defense, SMU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by allowing just 17 points per game. The offense ranks 39th (33.3 points per game). Temple has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 24th-worst in points per game (21.9) this season and 11th-worst in points surrendered per game (35.6).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

SMU vs. Temple Key Statistics

SMU Temple 417.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (58th) 311.3 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.4 (123rd) 157.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.3 (114th) 259.3 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.3 (40th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 4 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (131st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,467 passing yards for SMU, completing 57.1% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 93 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 358 yards on 62 carries while finding paydirt two times.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 31 times for 161 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley has hauled in 12 catches for 223 yards (37.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jake Bailey has caught 20 passes for 220 yards (36.7 yards per game) this year.

RJ Maryland has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 18 catches for 206 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has thrown for 1,741 yards (248.7 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith is his team's leading rusher with 59 carries for 280 yards, or 40 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Darvon Hubbard has piled up 222 yards (on 48 carries) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 193 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. has totaled 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 394 (56.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has put together a 305-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 36 targets.

Dante Wright's 21 catches (on 43 targets) have netted him 263 yards (37.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

