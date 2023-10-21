A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) and the Baylor Bears (2-4) are in action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Baylor has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Cincinnati has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

