The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) host an ACC showdown against the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

On offense, Florida State ranks 27th in the FBS with 447.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 58th in total defense (363 yards allowed per contest). Duke's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 298.5 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 387 total yards per game, which ranks 72nd.

Florida State vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Duke Key Statistics

Florida State Duke 447.7 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387 (95th) 363 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (10th) 177.3 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.5 (20th) 270.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (112th) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,472 yards (245.3 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 114 rushing yards on 40 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has 493 rushing yards on 67 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 99 yards (16.5 per game).

Lawrance Toafili has piled up 228 yards on 32 carries, scoring two times. He's grabbed 12 passes for 92 yards (15.3 per game), as well.

Keon Coleman's team-high 418 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 44 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 20 passes while averaging 59.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has hauled in 14 catches for 238 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards (152 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 326 yards (54.3 ypg) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has rushed for 426 yards on 65 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Jalon Calhoun's 368 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has put up a 322-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 41 targets.

Sahmir Hagans' 20 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 125 yards.

