Southland foes meet when the McNeese Cowboys (0-6) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium.

With 15.3 points per game (16th-worst) and 36.8 points allowed per game on defense (10th-worst), McNeese has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. Incarnate Word has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 17th-best in points per game (34.5) and sixth-best in points surrendered per game (15.8).

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Incarnate Word McNeese 467.0 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.5 (112th) 272.2 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.3 (108th) 152.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.2 (96th) 314.2 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (95th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has thrown for 1,670 yards on 66.1% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 63 yards with five scores.

Jarrell Wiley has rushed for 298 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Timothy Carter has racked up 212 yards (on 37 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has totaled 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 639 (106.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has collected 311 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Jaelin Campbell's 22 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 304 yards (50.7 ypg).

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has 843 pass yards for McNeese, completing 49.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 78 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 52 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has 333 rushing yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns.

Coleby Hamm has racked up 158 yards on 17 attempts, scoring two times.

Jon McCall has hauled in 17 catches for 259 yards (43.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Makhi Paris has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 234 yards so far this campaign.

Jihad Marks has been the target of four passes and racked up eight grabs for 81 yards, an average of 13.5 yards per contest.

