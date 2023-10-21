The Liga MX schedule today should provide some fireworks. The contests include Deportivo Toluca FC squaring off against Club Leon at Estadio Leon.

Looking for live coverage of Liga MX action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch Club Leon vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Deportivo Toluca FC journeys to face Club Leon at Estadio Leon.

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ViX+

Watch CF America vs Club Santos Laguna

Club Santos Laguna makes the trip to match up with CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Watch Queretaro FC vs Club Tijuana de Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente journeys to match up with Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.

  • Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ViX+

Watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul travels to match up with Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

  • Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Univision
  • TV Channel: Univision

