Will Mason Marchment light the lamp when the Dallas Stars square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34 if he scores a goal)

Marchment 2022-23 stats and insights

Marchment scored in 11 of 68 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He posted two goals (plus three assists) on the power play.

He posted an 8.1% shooting percentage, taking 1.8 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, allowing 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

