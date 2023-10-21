With 15 games on the NHL menu Saturday, you have lots of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Matthews' stats: 6 goals in 4 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) -120 to score

Wild vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 4 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score

Oilers vs. Jets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 4 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 MacKinnon's stats: 2 goals in 4 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +105 to score

Oilers vs. Jets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 4 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +105 to score

Capitals vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Ovechkin's stats: 0 goals in 3 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score

Bruins vs. Kings

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Pastrnak's stats: 4 goals in 3 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score

Panthers vs. Canucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Tkachuk's stats: 0 goals in 4 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +120 to score

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Rantanen's stats: 3 goals in 4 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +125 to score

Canadiens vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Caufield's stats: 2 goals in 3 games

