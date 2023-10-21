Stars vs. Flyers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
The Dallas Stars (2-0-1) are -250 on the moneyline to win when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1), who have +200 odds, on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Flyers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+200
|6
Stars vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- None of Dallas' three games this season have finished with more than 6 goals.
- The Stars are 2-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Flyers have been made the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent three times.
- Dallas has had moneyline odds set at -250 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Philadelphia has not played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season.
