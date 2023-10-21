Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Dallas Stars-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Miro Heiskanen is one of Dallas' leading contributors (three total points), having put up one goal and two assists.

Heiskanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 19 1 2 3 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 0 0 6

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Joe Pavelski has three points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 19 1 1 2 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 1 0 1 1 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 0 0 5

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Roope Hintz's two points this season have come via one goal and one assist.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Travis Konecny's three goals and two assists in four games for Philadelphia add up to five total points on the season.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Canucks Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 at Senators Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 12 2 0 2 5

Sean Couturier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Sean Couturier is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with four total points this season. He has scored one goal and added three assists in four games.

Couturier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Canucks Oct. 17 1 0 1 4 at Senators Oct. 14 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Oct. 12 0 1 1 2

