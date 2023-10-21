Texas vs. Houston Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Longhorns to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Texas vs. Houston Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Houston (+23.5)
|Under (60.5)
|Texas 37, Houston 19
Texas Betting Info (2023)
- The Longhorns have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Longhorns are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas is winless against the spread when it has played as 23.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).
- Two Longhorns games (out of six) have hit the over this season.
- The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 5.3 more than the average point total for Texas games this season.
Houston Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 8.3% chance to win.
- The Cougars are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- In the Cougars' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).
- The average point total for the Houston this year is 5.2 points lower than this game's over/under.
Longhorns vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas
|35
|16.3
|36
|11.3
|36
|15
|Houston
|29.7
|31.3
|27.3
|24
|34.5
|46
