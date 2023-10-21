The Texas Southern Tigers (2-4) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks sixth-worst in the FCS (40 points allowed per game), Texas Southern has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 58th in the FCS by totaling 25.5 points per game. Florida A&M ranks 50th in the FCS with 27.2 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up only 15.7 points per game.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Texas Southern vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Texas Southern Florida A&M 355 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (83rd) 382.7 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (8th) 184.8 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.8 (123rd) 170.2 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.5 (30th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has compiled 668 yards (133.6 ypg) on 60-of-115 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 84 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

LaDarius Owens has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 567 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Jacorey Howard has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 229 yards (38.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's leads his squad with 225 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has caught 15 passes while averaging 32.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

AJ Bennett has a total of 134 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has put up 1,414 passing yards, or 235.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.5% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Terrell Jennings has rushed 40 times for 212 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jaquez Yant has totaled 150 yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

Marcus Riley has hauled in 295 receiving yards on 19 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jah'Marae Sheread has put up a 253-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 24 passes on 27 targets.

Nicholas Dixon has racked up 224 reciving yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Southern or Florida A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.