Big 12 foes match up when the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) and the Houston Cougars (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Texas has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (13th-best with 486.5 yards per game) and total defense (25th-best with 323.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Houston is accumulating 29.7 points per contest on offense this season (63rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 31.3 points per game (107th-ranked) on defense.

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Texas vs. Houston Key Statistics

Texas Houston 486.5 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (81st) 323.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.2 (86th) 185.8 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.2 (94th) 300.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (33rd) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,704 yards (284 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 69.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 107 times for 725 yards (120.8 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 45 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 34 catches for 453 yards (75.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 25 passes for 354 yards (59 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 14 grabs have yielded 291 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has racked up 1,600 yards (266.7 yards per game) while completing 66.1% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 197 yards with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 47 times for 242 yards (40.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has run for 206 yards across 37 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Sam Brown has hauled in 549 receiving yards on 36 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has recorded 347 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 27 catches (on 46 targets) have netted him 295 yards (49.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

