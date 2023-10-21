Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) when they visit the Houston Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Texas is favored by 23.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 61.5 points.

Texas has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 13th-best in total offense (486.5 yards per game) and 25th-best in total defense (323.3 yards allowed per game). With 29.7 points per game on offense, Houston ranks 64th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 107th, giving up 31.3 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -23.5 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Looking to place a bet on Texas vs. Houston? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas Recent Performance

The Longhorns have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, compiling 563.7 total yards per game during that stretch (13th-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 370.3 total yards per contest (65th).

Looking at the Longhorns' last three contests, they have posted 36.0 points per game on offense (41st-ranked) and have surrendered 18.0 points per game on defense (42nd-ranked).

Over the last three games, Texas has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 12th-best with 341.3 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well defensively, as it has surrendered 242.0 passing yards per game (-41-worst) over the previous three tilts.

Looking at the Longhorns' last three contests, they have generated 222.3 rushing yards per game on offense (26th-ranked) and have surrendered 128.3 rushing yards per game on defense (92nd-ranked).

The Longhorns have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Texas has gone over the total once.

Week 8 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Two of Texas' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Texas has won four of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (80%).

Texas has played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Longhorns have a 96.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Texas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 1,704 yards (284.0 ypg) on 128-of-184 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 725 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 121 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 45 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 34 receptions for 453 yards (75.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 354 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 291 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Anthony Hill Jr. leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Jaylan Ford is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions.

Jerrin Thompson leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 11 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.