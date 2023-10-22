Corey Seager and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros up 3-2.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager has gotten at least one hit in 77.5% of his games this season (100 of 129), with multiple hits 48 times (37.2%).

He has gone deep in 25.6% of his games in 2023 (33 of 129), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has had an RBI in 58 games this season (45.0%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 69 of 129 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings