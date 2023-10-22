Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros own a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the ALCS.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 97 games this year (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- Looking at the 153 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (35.9%), including 15 multi-run games (9.8%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Valdez (12-11) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 198 2/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.