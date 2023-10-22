Game 6 of the ALCS will feature the Houston Astros playing host to the Texas Rangers. The Astros will look to advance to the World Series when action gets underway on Sunday starting at 8:03 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, live from Minute Maid Park. Framber Valdez will start for the Astros, while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 577 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 881.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.