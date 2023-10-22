The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and others in this game.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line on the year.

Seager enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 31 starts this season.

Valdez has 28 starts of five or more innings this season in 31 chances. He averages 6.4 innings per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 2.2 7 5 4 6 1 vs. Twins Oct. 8 4.1 7 5 5 5 3 at Mariners Sep. 27 4.0 5 3 3 7 5 vs. Royals Sep. 22 5.1 4 7 6 10 3 at Royals Sep. 17 7.0 6 1 0 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 20 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Oct. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .262/.363/.441 slash line on the year.

Bregman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 20 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Oct. 19 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

