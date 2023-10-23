On Monday, Josh Jung (.722 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all tied up at 3-3.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jung has gotten a hit in 91 of 133 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (30.1%).

In 16.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (45 of 133), with more than one RBI 21 times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 55 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings