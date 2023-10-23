Josh Jung vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Josh Jung (.722 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all tied up at 3-3.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 91 of 133 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (30.1%).
- In 16.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (45 of 133), with more than one RBI 21 times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 55 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
