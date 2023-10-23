Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .277 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS all tied up at 3-3.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Semien has gotten a hit in 125 of 173 games this season (72.3%), with multiple hits on 56 occasions (32.4%).

In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.9% of his games this year, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 97 games this season (56.1%), including 23 multi-run games (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings