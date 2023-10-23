Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all tied up at 3-3 entering into Game 7 of the ALCS.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .270.

In 64.2% of his games this season (61 of 95), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (23.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 95), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has had an RBI in 34 games this season (35.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

