The Houston Astros are at home for a decisive Game 7 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers on Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The winner clinches the series and secures a spot in the Fall Classic.

The Astros will call on Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) against the Rangers and Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA) vs Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will send Scherzer (13-6) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts over 152 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.

Scherzer is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the year in this game.

Scherzer heads into the game with 22 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Max Scherzer vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (222) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are third in the league with 1441 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 827 runs.

In 15 innings over three appearances against the Astros this season, Scherzer has a 7.8 ERA and a 1.267 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .254.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.56 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 31 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 31 starts this season.

Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 31 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.

Cristian Javier vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Rangers two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI in 10 innings.

