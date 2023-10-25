Mavericks vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
The San Antonio Spurs face the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-3.5)
|-
|-185
|+150
Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season (16th in NBA) and gave up 114.1 (16th in league) for a +6 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs were outscored by 10.1 points per game last season with a -823 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (23rd in the NBA) and allowed 123.1 per contest (30th in the league).
- Dallas covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- San Antonio put together a 33-49-0 record against the spread last season.
Mavericks and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1300
|-
|Spurs
|+25000
|+15000
|-
