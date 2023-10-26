There is an exciting high school game -- Lubbock High School vs. Cooper High School -- in Lubbock, TX on Thursday, October 26, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Abilene Cooper vs. Lubbock Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.