The Buffalo Bills (4-3) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Bills play the Buccaneers. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bills have led three times, have been behind three times, and have been tied one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Buccaneers have led after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The Bills have won the second quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 2.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied one time in six games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Bills have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.7 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

The Buccaneers have lost the third quarter four times and outscored their opponent two times in six games this year.

4th Quarter

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bills have had the lead four times and have been behind three times.

In 2023, the Buccaneers have been leading after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in two games (0-2), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, going 4-1 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in two games (0-2).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.9 points on average in the second half.

Out of six games this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half two times, lost three times, and tied one time.

