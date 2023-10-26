There is high school football competition in Denton County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Little Elm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Little Elm, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Flower Mound, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Guyer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Northwest, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: The Colony, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Coppell, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

