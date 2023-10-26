Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you live in El Paso County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Irvin High School at San Elizario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: San Elizario, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School - El Paso at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Downey, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
