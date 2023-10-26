If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Erath County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Erath County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lingleville High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Perrin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Stephenville High School at Alvarado High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Alvarado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

